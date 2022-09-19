Man arrested in stolen car investigation in Vernon

Police tried to make routine traffic stop on 24th Avenue Sept. 15; vehicle and driver fled

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate circumstances that led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly fleeing from police.

An officer, while conducting patrols on 24th Avenue in Vernon at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, attempted a traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner.

“In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Multiple officers converged on the area and, with help from the public, found the vehicle abandoned on Okanagan Avenue. A male occupant of the vehicle was located nearby and arrested, and further RCMP investigation discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The man was released from custody at the scene.

