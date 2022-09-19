RCMP shoulder patch. (PQB News file photo)

Man arrested in stolen car investigation in Vernon

Police tried to make routine traffic stop on 24th Avenue Sept. 15; vehicle and driver fled

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate circumstances that led to the arrest of a suspect allegedly fleeing from police.

An officer, while conducting patrols on 24th Avenue in Vernon at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, attempted a traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and the driver sped away at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner.

“In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Multiple officers converged on the area and, with help from the public, found the vehicle abandoned on Okanagan Avenue. A male occupant of the vehicle was located nearby and arrested, and further RCMP investigation discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The man was released from custody at the scene.

READ MORE: Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict

READ MORE: Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict
Next story
Canadians pay homage to late Queen Elizabeth with parade and ceremony in Ottawa

Just Posted

(Morning Star file photo)
Forum gives Coldstream election candidates chance to be heard

RCMP shoulder patch. (PQB News file photo)
Man arrested in stolen car investigation in Vernon

Vernon’s Jonathan Fraser Munroe, 18, is a finalist for the RBC Training Ground, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s annual cross-country talent search. (Contributed)
Vernon athlete sets sights on Olympics

Philipp Gruner is running for a trustee seat on the Vernon School District. (Contributed)
Vernon father passionate about education