Man arrested under Mental Health Act after weapons incident at Kelowna home

Kelowna RCMP has apprehended a man following an incident at a home on Lequime Road in the Mission.

Officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a residence in the 600-block area of Lequime Road around 11:35 Wednesday morning. The Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team was deployed, along with a critical incident commander and a crisis negotiator.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act with the assistance of the Tactical Emergency Response Team and subsequently transported to hospital for further assessment,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP. “Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

