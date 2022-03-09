(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)

(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)

Man arrested under Mental Health Act after weapons incident at Kelowna home

RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiator were on scene

Kelowna RCMP has apprehended a man following an incident at a home on Lequime Road in the Mission.

Officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a residence in the 600-block area of Lequime Road around 11:35 Wednesday morning. The Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team was deployed, along with a critical incident commander and a crisis negotiator.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act with the assistance of the Tactical Emergency Response Team and subsequently transported to hospital for further assessment,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP. “Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Dust settles in Vernon
Next story
An expedition of learning: Local filmmakers document unique trip down Columbia River

Just Posted

The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers players and coaches have another reason to celebrate after capping off a perfect regular season with a 5-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors. (Contributed)
Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers develop taste for winning

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members are in the midst of extinguishing a small grass fire in Becker Park above the Vernon Curling Rink Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Grass fire sparked at Vernon park

A Vernon man has sued the Vernon RCMP and three officers over allegations of assault and excessive force, according to a notice of civil claim filed Feb. 14, 2022. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon man sues local RCMP over excessive force, police dog attack

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members check out the aftermath of a van that caught fire and was quickly doused on 25th Avenue Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon van fire quickly extinguished