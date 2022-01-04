FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

A man was arrested and charged after police found him attempting to get into a taxi near the store

A man has been charged with robbery after threatening a Vancouver grocery story worker with a meat cleaver for being told to put on a mask.

Cody Echlin, 23, has been released on bail pending future court appearances, Vancouver police annouced Tuesday (Jan. 4).

It’s alleged that the man was shopping at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when an employee insisted he mask up. After allegedly pulling a knife and threatening the worker, police say he left without paying for his groceries.

Police found the suspect trying to leave in a taxi.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Fraser Canyon gaps slowly closing after November washouts
Next story
Assessed home values jump by more than 30 per cent across Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say started 2022 with a 3-0 shutout against the Vernon Vipers on Jan. 1. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up pair of wins over Vernon Vipers on weekend

Bullet holes in home targeted in shooting. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
First shooting of 2022 in notorious Vernon neighbourhood

Ryan Price, who grew up in Vernon, has been missing from Burnaby since Dec. 20. (RCMP photos)
Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

Saniya Abilmajineva and Hiroto Saito perform Romeo and Juliet at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Feb. 19. (Ballet Jörgen photo)
Concerts, live entertainment sells out in Lake Country, Vernon