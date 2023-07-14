Salmon Arm RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed an assault that occurred at the intersection of Beatty Avenue and Narcisse Street Thursday night, July 13, 2023. (Google image)

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed an assault that occurred at the intersection of Beatty Avenue and Narcisse Street Thursday night, July 13, 2023. (Google image)

Man assaulted in car while looking for someone in Salmon Arm neighbourhood

RCMP looking for witnesses to Thursday morning incident

A man was treated for injuries after being assaulted by the intersection of Beatty Avenue and Narcisse Street.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said a man was in his car at Beatty and Narcisse looking for someone.

“He engaged three males to check to see if the person he was looking for was in the immediate area,” explained West. “After a short time, one male returned and assaulted the driver in his car from the open passenger door.”

The assailant was described as “being younger (possibly in his 20s), with a darker complexion and short dark hair.”

“The victim in this assault was being assessed at the local hospital and suffered bruising and lacerations to his forehead and arms,” said West. “If you believe that you may have witnessed this assault, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Investigators would like to speak to you and learn what you saw.”

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate bear spray attack that ended in vehicle hit-and-run

Read more: Two people sustain minor injuries in collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Deeply concerning’: 22 of B.C.’s 34 water basins facing severe drought levels
Next story
Police investigating Vernon man’s paragliding death

Just Posted

About 500 BMX riders competed in the Rattler Nationals event at the Vernon BMX Club Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon BMX Club hosts massive national race

Vernon’s Cooper Humphreys hold the Bostock Trophy after winning the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at Morningstar Golf Club in Parksville Friday, July 14, 2023. (BC Golf/Twitter)
Vernon golfer crowned B.C. men’s amateur golf champion

Road work in South Vernon is expected to begin later this month. (City of Vernon photo)
Sticky road resurfacing coming to south Vernon neighbourhoods

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala