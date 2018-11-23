Man barricades himself near Enderby

A three-hour standoff between RCMP and an alleged armed male took place near Enderby Tuesday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP along with the Emergency Response Team and trained RCMP Negotiators attended a rural property in Enderby, Nov. 20 just after 6 p.m. Members responded to a domestic disturbance on a rural property located on Riverside Road in Mara. Officers learned that a lone male was allegedly armed, making threats and causing damage to the property.

Once on scene, RCMP officers quickly established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to make contact with the distraught male, however were unsuccessful. The RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), Police Dog Services and specially trained negotiators, were called to the scene to assist and continue their efforts to make contact and negotiate with the male.

After approximately three hours of trying to establish contact with the male, a dynamic entry into the home was made by the SED Emergency Response Team and Police Service dog where one male was taken into custody. During the arrest, the male sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

“Every officer deployed to this call did exactly what they are trained to do in these types of high risk situations. They successfully apprehended an armed suspect who was not only a danger to himself, the police and the community,” said Const. Kelly Brett with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

A 42-year-old male, of Mara, remains in police custody and is facing possible charges of assault, uttering threats and careless use of firearms. The next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24.

