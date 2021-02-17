Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Photo by Dale Klippenstein

Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning local residents about an incident in which a man was caught using a ladder to try to climb onto an apartment balcony early Wednesday morning (Feb. 17).

Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. in the 33200 block of Robertson Avenue, located just east of Ware Street in central Abbotsford.

Bird said a woman living in a second-floor unit was awakened by a commotion on her balcony. She looked outside and saw a man she didn’t know climbing a ladder propped on her railing.

Bird said that when the man saw the woman, he quickly climbed down the ladder and fled down the street, looking over his shoulder as he ran. It appears that the ladder had been stolen from a nearby work vehicle, Bird said.

ALSO READ: Stranger climbs onto second-storey patio and lights fire in barbecue

ALSO READ: Man sentenced for setting apartment barbecue on fire in Abbotsford

She said the suspect’s intentions are not known at this time.

The man is described as six feet tall and heavyset. He was wearing a dark jacket and grey sweatpants with a pair of shorts pulled over them.

Bird said local residents are reminded to close and lock their balcony doors and accessible windows; remove bikes, tools or other valuable items left outside that could attract thieves; and ensure that work tools and equipment left in a vehicle are secured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Just Posted

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Loaded gun, drugs seized after truck stolen from Vernon

Two arrested in early morning incident Wednesday

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bring artisans back to Vernon markets: City councillor

Scott Anderson to make motion to write province requesting non-food vendors be allowed to return

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Coldstream washrooms spray painted while under construction

Vernon Paralympic wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (centre) offers some tips on how to make the historic Towne Cinema more accessible to Okanagan Screen Arts Society members Scott John (Left) and Susan Hodgson. (Photo contribued)
Decorated Vernon wheelchair curler ramps up accessibility conversations

Paralympian athlete Sonja Gaudet offers advice to Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

Sunnybank care home in Oliver. (File photo)
Final South Okanagan care home outbreak declared over

There were 38 infected and six lives lost during the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

A Kelowna resident found several hollow frozen structures as pictured in Mill Creek Regional Park. (Scott)
Kelowna resident finds ‘ice volcanoes’ at regional park

The frozen structures are likely made out of frozen creek water, Environment Canada said

Melayna Neufeld is raising funds for a lawyer to help her fight for a better compensation rate from WorkSafeBC. (Melayna Neufeld)
$27 a day: West Kelowna woman challenges WorkSafeBC compensation rates

Melayna Neufeld was injured at work when she was 17 and is now an amputee

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

Most Read