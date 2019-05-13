Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

IHIT says they have ‘significant developments’ to announce in investigation of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s death. (File photo)

Charges have been laid in connection with the 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, police announced at a press conference Monday.

Deo was arrested May 10 after landing at Vancouver International Airport from a domestic flight, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they believe there are still people out there who have “intimate knowledge” regarding the case. Those people are being asked to contact the RCMP.

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police said Monday that Deo and Dhesi had been in a romantic relationship, however they don’t know if they were still dating at the time of her death.

Police did not reveal the cause of death.

More to come…