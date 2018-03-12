Man charged in Armstrong teen’s killing in court today

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea today.

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled to be in a Vernon courtroom today to enter a plea.

Matthew Foerster has been charged with first degree murder, though the plea he’s scheduled to enter at a Vernon court date later this month is expected to be for a lesser charge.

Taylor’s mother, Marie Van Diest said she met with Crown counsel and was told that they were moving forward with a deal for Foerster to plead guilty to second degree murder.

“We’re very frustrated. We all know what he did,” said Van Diest. “To us, it will always be first degree.”

A sentence related to the lesser plea can vary, but Van Diest has been told that there have been assurances that Foerster will be sentenced for nothing less than 17 years in prison.

RELATED: RETRIAL GRANTED FOR FOERSTER

The plea deal will save the courts a three to four week trial, which was scheduled to start May 28, but that’s of no consolation to the Van Diests.

RELATED: RETRIAL SCHEDULED FOR MAY

“Our justice system needs fixing. Victims and victims families have no control,” she said, adding that sentencing is too weak for those who commit crimes of this level.

Van Diest once spoke at a round table with the Minister of Justice and told her family’s story. At the time a bill to increase the minimum sentence for first degree murder from 25 years to 40 years was being mulled over.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but she said something needs to be done.

“Everyone is screaming for change,” she said. “It has to come.”

Taylor Van Diest was assaulted Halloween night 2011, and died in Kelowna General Hospital the next day.

Foerster was convicted on the charge in 2014 but the B.C. Court of Appeal granted him a retrial in March 2017.

He was granted a retrial due to two errors in the trial judge’s 2014 charge to the jury that may have affected their decision to find Foerster guilty of first degree murder, not a lesser charge.

RELATED: FOERSTER GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

SIGNATURE

Previous story
B.C. airports aiming to adapt to technological demands

Just Posted

Man charged in Armstrong teen’s killing in court today

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea today.

B.C. airports aiming to adapt to technological demands

Airport managers talk about the future of travel

Poetry nights spark indigenous self exploration

Indigenous poetry nights are set for the last Thursday of every month at Gallery Vertigo

Reel Reviews: Nothing left to lose

We say, “Capital crimes are the movies of the week.”

Okanagan residents fed up with time change

We asked, you answered with an overwhelming no to daylight savings time

Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

Event for Wills Hodgkinson draws a crowd from across the Okanagan

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Soup’s on in support of Upper Room Mission

Vernon’s first Soup’s On, put on by Okanagan College Enactus students, is slated for March 15

No adverse effects from 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster on B.C. coast: researchers

It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster

NDP leader Singh greeted with enthusiasm in Penticton

Jagmeet Singh’s JagMeet and Greet rally was attended by about 150 people on Friday

Reward for information on man missing at Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery

Most Read