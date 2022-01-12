The Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jindi Singh/Twitter)

Man charged in connection to vandalism of Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver

Warrant has been issued for arrest of 39-year-old man

One man has been charged with mischief in connection to the vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour last August.

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Vancouver police said a four-month investigation resulted in one charge of mischief against Yuniar Kurniawan, 39.

The memorial was installed in 2013 to pay tribute to the 376 passengers aboard the Komagata Maru steamship, who travelled from then-British India to Vancouver on May 23, 1914.

The people on board were mostly of Sikh heritage, but also included people of Muslim and Hindu faiths. Despite coming from a British colony, the passengers were not allowed to disembark from the ship due to racist policies of the day.

After two months of remaining on board the ship with little to no medical aid, food or water, the ship was forced to travel back to India where 19 were shot and killed and many others were jailed as political agitators.

The City of Vancouver made a formal apology to the victims in May 2021 and established Komagata Maru Remembrance Day, to be marked each year on May 23.

There is a B.C.-wide warrant out for Kurniawan’s arrest.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized with white handprints, graffiti

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Previous story
Quebec’s tax on the unvaccinated could worsen inequity, advocates say
Next story
Highway 97 closed south of Vernon

Just Posted

Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 97 south of Vernon Wednesday morning before it was closed due to a vehicle incident. (Gary Marchand photo)
Highway 97 closed south of Vernon

Carrie Garrod (left), Paula Mawryczew, Evan Tilt, Alesha Miller of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s respiratory therapy team. The 2021 Light a Bulb fundraising campaign well exceeded its goal with $441,500 raised. (VJH photo)
Vernon hospital Light a Bulb campaign smashes fundraising goal

NOCCA presents Janelle Fung and Marina Thibeault at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 21. (Contributed)
North Okanagan community concert season back in tune

Longtime Vernon community booster Cathy Sim (née Rigby) died Dec. 22 at age 62. She was heavily involved in a number of organizations such as Vernon Winter Carnival, Vernon Girls Trumpet Band and Alumni and Aqua Percept. (Contributed)
Vernon ‘all-in’ community booster dies