Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

The man charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven store in downtown Salmon Arm will again be the subject of a bail hearing.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, faces charges of mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property. On July 30, he faced a fourth count: breach of an undertaking or recognizance.

Court documents describing the circumstances of this count state that on June 6, at or near Salmon Arm, LaForge, who was released from custody in January, failed to comply with a condition of his release. That condition was not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

Documents contain no further details of the breach.

Read more: Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Read more: Man drives car into Shuswap 7-Eleven building, starts fire, witnesses say

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Read more: Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

When LaForge was released in January, Judge Richard Hewson imposed 23 conditions, including a curfew confining him inside his Sorrento residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day unless he has a compelling reason and has written permission from his bail supervisor, not going to a 7-Eleven store and not possessing any incendiary device, flammable product or explosive substance.

A preliminary inquiry regarding the three charges has already been set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Salmon Arm before a Supreme Court judge.

LaForge appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, July 30 via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

His lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen, asked for an adjournment to Aug. 13 so he could talk to his client about his bail situation.

“My hope is to have a bail hearing,” Verdurmen told the court.

Judge Dennis Morgan suggested that he speak with the judicial case manager to find a time for a one-hour bail hearing.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail
Next story
Truck goes up in flames near Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

No injuries in Wednesday morning truck fire

The incident occurred near Bailey Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Vernon gallery gets a splash of colour

Two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level

Military withdraws, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Roses are red, violets are blue, this Okanagan vineyard has something for you

House of Rose winery creates a vibrant atmosphere for music, outdoors and wine lovers

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Okanagan Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

OKFC lost 2-1 in the knockout playoff game against the leagues’s top team

Eli’s death remains unanswered: RCMP are still investigating

Over a month after Eli’s murder, RCMP have no updates

Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service

Weninger Construction and Design LTD owners reflect on the three decades in Kelowna

Most Read