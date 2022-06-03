RCMP are searching for information on a 2000 white two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup truck from May 29-30. (Contributed)

Man charged in homicide on Okanagan Indian Band

Information about victim’s truck prior to death sought from region

Murder charges have been laid in the discovery of a body on the Okanagan Indian Band.

A 60-year-old, Peter Michael Visintainer, has been charged with the second degree murder Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer.

The victim was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on OKIB land May 29, 2022.

Now RCMP are looking for information related to Beyer’s truck prior to his death.

“Investigators are working to determine the whereabouts of the truck from approximately 5 p.m. on May 29, 2022, until approximately 10:15 a.m. on May 30, 2022,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle.”

The truck is a 2000 white, two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup. The vehicle has large after-market silver mirrors, and distinctive mud-flaps with ‘WOLF’ adorned on them.

“The vehicle is believed to have been in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon areas,” Novakoski added.

If you encountered this truck, or have dash cam video capturing this truck between 5:00 p.m. on May 29, 2022 and 10:15 a.m. on May 30, 2022 please call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

Visintainer remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance.

