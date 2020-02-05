Security footage released by Sage Pub shows employees of the pub rushing to the aid of a man after he was allegedly assaulted outside. (Security footage courtesy of Sage Pub)

Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

WARNING: This story and video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Osoyoos on Dec. 14.

Micheal Shalagan-Morsette appeared in Penticton court Wednesday, however, the matter was adjourned to Feb. 26 to elect a mode of trial.

Back in December, a man covered in blood stumbled through the door of an Osoyoos pub after he was allegedly assaulted outside. At the time, RCMP was looking for two men who may have committed the serious assault.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

According to RCMP, the man was socializing at a pub with three other men and one woman. The victim left the pub before the others, who left shortly after. A block away from the pub, the victim and two of the men got into a physical altercation and one of the men struck the victim in the head with a wine bottle.

Security footage submitted by the pub shows employees rushing to the victim’s aid.

At the time, Sage Pub owner Allan Redekopp said it was a miracle the man found his way back to the pub, despite his injuries.

He said no one deserves what happened to this man.

“Even if he did say something when he ran across these guys, nobody deserves to get beat like that,” he said.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan students explore global education barriers

Just Posted

Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Environmentalists to screen green docs at Vernon library

Sustainability Film Festival 2020 runs throughout February

Vernon Vipers rally for key two points

Snakes score five unanswered goals to defeat hometown Merritt Centennials 6-3

Armstrong Co-op backs community growth

Local grocer participating in Co-op Community Spaces grant program

Vernon soccer player follows brother’s footsteps to SFU

TOFC’s Liam Glennon signs with Simon Fraser University, joining older-brother Connor

Okanagan students explore global education barriers

Global Schoolhouse has been teaching students for 14 years

Belongings of alleged murder victim were found near Sicamous

David Miller accused of killing Debra Novacluse in Kamloops in August 2016

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

Resort has received 590 cm of snow so far this season, only 15 cm shy of 2015 all-time record

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget nearly $58 million

Proposed budget for 2020 shows 11.2 per cent increase over previous year

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Most Read