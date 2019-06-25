Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

Another adjournment has taken place in the legal proceedings involving Matrix Gathergood, the man charged in the shooting death at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

On Tuesday, June 25, Gathergood once again appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

His lawyer, Jonathan Avis, told Judge Jeremy Guild this is “a matter where police are in the process of vetting some additional disclosure,” so he asked for an adjournment.

Judge Guild agreed to an adjournment to Tuesday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Gathergood, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting on April 14 of Gordon Parmenter and with aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach. Both were attending church at the time.

