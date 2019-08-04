Man charged with assault on Shuswap ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

A 36-year-old Adams Lake resident faces multiple charges following an alleged assault on a ferry operator on Aug. 2.

Chase RCMP received a report of an assault occurring on the Adams Lake Ferry. The RCMP investigation concluded that prior to disembarking the ferry once it had crossed the lake, a man uttered threats to the ferry operator; police say the passenger brandished a knife at the operator and then tossed it aside before assaulting the operator.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Read More: Knifemaking a “labour of love” for Salmon Arm bladesmith

Police say they located and arrested 36-year-old Steven Christopher Long.

Court records show Long faces charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and driving while disqualified under the Criminal Code of Canada. He is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Aug. 6.

Long remains in custody ahead of his court date.

Read More: North Okanagan family says thanks to search and rescue with $50,000

Read More: B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter