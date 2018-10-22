Man charged with attempted murder in Oliver back in court

Andrew Bradley Miller pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court

A man who was charged with the attempted murder of an Oliver man appeared in Penticton provincial court on Monday on separate charges out of Alberta.

Andrew Bradley Miller, 30, pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting arrest and two charges of failure to appear in court.

On Nov. 29, 2017, RCMP received complaints about a possible domestic argument ongoing at Beaver Lodge, Alta. Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich said people were overheard yelling from a room that was rented by Miller and staff at the lodge saw a woman visibly upset. When RCMP spoke to Miller he admitted there was an argument but would not indicate where the woman was.

“He disagreed with some of the information they told him with about what was going on. He said he had been in argument with a female. The police were asking him where the female was because they were concerned about her well-being but he wouldn’t tell the police where she was,” said Froehlich. “During the course of this conversation, according to the police, there was an admission that he had created a criminal offence that is not reported today but then police then attempted to arrest him for that.”

RCMP attempted several times to put Miller in handcuffs but he resisted. Froehlich said eventually they were able to get Miller to the ground and into handcuffs after a bit of a struggle. Subsequent to that, Miller failed to appear on Jan. 26 and 29 to provide his fingerprints and failed to attend his first-appearance in court in Grand Prairie, Alta.

In a joint submission, Miller was given seven days in jail on each of the failure to appear charges — to be served concurrent. He was also ordered to pay $125 on each account of resisting arrest and an additional $100 victim service charge on each of the two other counts.

Miller is scheduled to return to court on April 4, 2019, on the attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm charges for the continuation of a preliminary inquiry. The alleged offence dates back to May 28, 2018.

Kristi Patton | Editor

Most Read