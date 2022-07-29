Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Abbotsford woman, Kamaljit Sandu

Inderjit Singh Sandhu, 48, being held in custody until next appearance

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News file)

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Kamaljit Sandu in Abbotsford Thursday.

Inderjit Singh Sandhu, 48, was charged on Friday with one count of murder and faced a judge in an Abbotsford courtroom via telephone.

He will be held in custody until at least his next appearance, which is set for three weeks from now. There is a publication ban on the evidence at the proceedings.

IHIT released the victim’s name on Friday afternoon in a news release.

IHIT NEWS RELEASE – Abbotsford

Arrest made and charges laid in the homicide of Kamaljit Sandu pic.twitter.com/fx5HuL4BqC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 29, 2022

Abbotsford Police reported that they responded to a call about an assault in progress on July 28 at about 4:45 p.m. A 45-year-old woman died at the scene, at a home on Eastview Street. It is a quiet residential neighbourhood off Terry Fox Avenue.

Police were still set up at the home on Friday, with the street blocked off to traffic.

