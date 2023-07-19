RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29, 2022, after recieving a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Man charged with murder after body found in Okanagan Lake appears in Kelowna Court

Wyne Zablan is facing a charge of first degree murder

One year after a man was found dead in Okanagan Lake, evidence to support criminal charges surrounding the incident will be shared with a judge in Kelowna’s B.C. Supreme Court.

The pre-trial conference for Wyne Zablan, who is charged with first degree murder, will begin in Kelowna law courts on July 19.

Zablan was charged with murder after a man, whose identity was not made public, was found dead at the Shelter Bay Marina on July 29, 2022.

Zablan has remained in custody since his arrest.

Few details are known about the incident, but RCMP have said that it is believed that a vehicle was used to commit the killing.

In B.C. a pre-trial conference is used to determine potential issues, delays, and scheduling with the goal of streamlining the eventual trial.

Details of the pre-trial conference are protected by a publication ban and cannot be published.

City of KelownamurderSupreme Court

