Man charged with murder in Ashley Simpson’s death to appear in Salmon Arm court

Derek Favell, former boyfriend of victim, initially appeared in Kamloops but now set for Salmon Arm

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Dec. 21, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson will be appearing in Salmon Arm court in late December.

RCMP announced in Surrey on Dec. 6 that Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, had been charged and would be appearing in court in Kamloops on Dec. 9.

Favell is the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson who was last seen on April 27, 2016 at the travel trailer where she lived with Favell on Yankee Flats Road near Salmon Arm.

She was 32 at the time and was missing for five years and eight months. The RCMP reported on Dec. 6 that her remains had been found in a wilderness area near Salmon Arm on Nov. 26, 2021.

Favell has now been scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The purpose listed in court records is to allow him to consult with a lawyer.

The discovery of Ashley’s remains provided great relief for her parents Cindy and John Simpson, Ontario residents, who have been praying for her return.

Police said there is no connection between Ashley’s death and the three women who went missing from the North Okanagan Shuswap in the same two-year period: Caitlin Potts, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell.

Read more: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

Read more: Emotional vigil in Salmon Arm held on day police reveal remains of Shuswap woman found

Read more: News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtMissing womanSalmon Arm