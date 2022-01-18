Man charged with murdering Ashley Simpson to return to Salmon Arm court

Derek Favell, 39, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm court on Feb. 15, 2022. (File photo)

Derek Favell, charged with the murder of Ashley Simpson, appeared briefly via video in Salmon Arm court Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Favell’s brief appearance led to the scheduling of his next appearance, which will be Feb. 15 in Salmon Arm. At that time he is expected to elect to be tried either by judge alone, or by judge and jury.

Favell, 39, the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson, is charged with second-degree murder in her death. She was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm, but her remains were not found until more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

Missing womanmurderShuswap