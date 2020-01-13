Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Phillip Talliois getting his first taste of life outside prison walls in almost 37 years as he awaits his appeal, but it comes with strict conditions.

B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Elizabeth Bennet has released her reasons for bail conditions imposed on Tallio, who pleaded guilty for the murder of 22-month old Bella Coola toddler Delavina Mack in 1983. Tallio has since renounced that guilty plea and, as a result, never qualified for parole during his entire stay in prison.

Tallio was initially denied bail in August because the judge felt that there wasn’t adequate support for his release. He was granted bail on Jan. 9 and has since moved to a supportive residential facility which cannot be named due to a publication ban. The facility will provide 24-hour supervision for Tallio.

As part of his release Tallio must abide by a strict curfew and he is forbidden to leave the province or travel to Bella Coola, Hagensborg, or Bella Bella.

He may not travel to Vancouver unless he is accompanied by a member of the facility housing him, or someone else approved by a bail supervisor.

He is forbidden to have any contact with the victim’s family, unless it is through legal counsel.

Tallio is not permitted to be in the presence of any person under the age of 16 years, unless accompanied by or in the presence of an adult at all times. He is also not permitted to consume any alcohol or any illegal substances or be in possession of any weapons. He is to continue to receive trauma counselling.

Tallio must surrender into custody at 9 a.m. on March 30, 2020 when the five-week appeal is expected to begin.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff
Next story
BREAKING: Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward Casavant sentenced to six years

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot

‘Downtown Dudley’ starts new role with Splatsin First Nation

Downtown Vernon Association marketing coordinator recalls highlights of nearly three years on job

Vernon RCMP looking for wanted man

Police are asking the public to help locate Darrin Daniel Sukovieff

Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek

A.L. Fortune show goes nightly @ 7 p.m. through to Saturday, Jan. 18

Snowdrifts make Spallumcheen roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Feds launch consultation on who’s allowed to seek medically assisted death

Court ruled eligibility cannot be restricted to those whose natural death is ‘reasonably foreseeable’

BREAKING: Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward Casavant sentenced to six years

The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff

Three skiers were on Mount Hector, north of Lake Louise, when slide occurred

Teacher organizes fundraiser for Penticton boy fighting cancer

Tickets for the fundraiser are available for the public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan 20 to 23.

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

Local Lizzie: Ways to heal from a broken heart

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Highway 1 closure due to vehicle incident in Field

Highway 1 was closed this morning in both directions following a vehicle… Continue reading

Most Read