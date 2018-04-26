Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Vancouver police are investigating their eighth homicide of the year, after a man was found with serious injuries outside the Parq Casino.

A 38-year-old man was discovered near the casino at 39 Smithe Street just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery but did not survive.

Police cordoned off Coopers’ Park, near Marinaside Cresent and Cooperage Way. Investigators believe the victim was assaulted before he walked to the casino for help.

No arrests have been made.

Witnessed are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
