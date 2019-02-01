Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a deadly shooting in Newton.

At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, Surrey RCMP were called to the 13900-block of 58A Avenue. When police officers arrived, they found an “adult victim” suffering gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive the victim, they succumbed to their injuries.

A description of the victim was not provided by RCMP.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, RCMP were notified to a vehicle on fire in the area of King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road. Police said in a statement that it’s not yet known if the two incidents are related.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winter’s chill to grip the Okanagan this weekend
Next story
Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Just Posted

Vernon celebrates the 28th annual Air Balloon Fiesta

Weather permitting, balloons will be flown throughout the weekend.

Highway 97 closed due to rock slide

Slide north of Summerland has resulted in detour

Vernon police investigate home with weapons drawn

Short incident late Friday afternoon captured on video; police have since left scene

Suspect robs Armstrong liquor store

Male allegedly brandishes shotgun and makes off with undisclosed amount of cash Thursday night

Missing Armstrong man found dead

Brian Franklin, 41, had last been seen Jan. 3; his body was found Friday in undisclosed location

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Kelowna website finds financial life support

Mazu off the fiscally endangered list

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Most Read