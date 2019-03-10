Man dead in single vehicle crash

Emergency crews were called to an incident near Kelowna International Airport Sunday afternoon

A crash near the Kelowna International Airport has been ruled fatal.

The collision, near Dry Valley Road on Highway 97 was the site of a single vehicle collision at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

The driver of a black Mercedes had been southbound, when his vehicle veered off the travel portion of the highway and collided with a traffic sign. The vehicle came to final rest against a small tree.

“The investigation remains in its early stages and determining the causal factors will rely on the results of a pending mechanical inspection, the findings made by the collision analyst who examined the scene and the information provided by independent witnesses to the crash,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“There are some early indicators to suggest that the driver may have suffered a sudden medical incident behind the wheel.”

BC Ambulance Service paramedics were nearby and arrived on scene shortly after the collision took place to find the driver in cardiac arrest.

“Emergency paramedics reportedly performed CPR on the male for an extended period of time before he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene,” said O’Donaghey.

The driver whose name will not be released, due to his privacy, has been identified by police as a 66-year-old Kelowna man.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

