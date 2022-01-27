Man deemed to be ‘huge problem’ in South Okanagan granted bail

The 30-year-old was arrested on several warrants at an Osoyoos motel Jan. 16

A man deemed by Oliver RCMP to be a huge problem for the community has been released on bail.

Arjen Jessy Alexander Huber, 30, had been arrested on numerous warrants at a motel in Osoyoos on Jan. 16.

Facing 28 criminal charges at the time, he was held in jail until his bail hearing on Jan. 25 in front of Judge Meg Shaw in Penticton Provincial Court.

Judge Shaw granted Huber bail without any financial obligation or surety. The conditions of his bail are not known at this time but do involve a curfew.

His next appearance in court will be on Feb. 16.

Huber is currently facing 16 charges including uttering threats, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and counterfeit charges in connection to incidents in August 2021. He is also charged with flight from police and breaching his conditions in relation to October 2021 incidents.

Huber saw several charges from another file stayed on Jan. 26.

“This male is a huge problem in Oliver, Willowbrook and Keremeos,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth following his arrest at the motel.

Oliver RCMP said they will be monitoring Huber while he is out on bail to make sure he is abiding by his court-imposed conditions.

“If he is found in violation of his curfew or any other conditions the appropriate charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for their approval,” said Wrigglesworth in a statement to media on Jan. 27.

“Our officers are in regular communication with local Crown prosecutors and probation officers regarding Arjen Huber and other chronic offenders in our community. It is important for our citizens to remain diligent in securing their valuables and property from thieves and to contact their local RCMP with information that will assist in our investigations,” he added.

