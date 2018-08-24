Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man near the Princeton Airport Thursday are not criminal, according to RCMP detachment commander Chad Parsons.

“This is one of the strangest files that I’ve ever been involved with,” said Corporal Parsons, in an interview with The Spotlight Friday.

Police were called at 1:09 p.m. August 23, and told that a man, who was on fire, was fleeing a burning car on Airport Road.

The man fell in a field beside Highway 5A, igniting the grass around him.

“I can tell you we have some super brave residents in Princeton who went into that fire and tried to assist him.”

A victim services worker was soon called to the scene to support the witnesses and those who tried to help.

The death “initially appeared suspicious in nature,” said Parsons.

A crime scene was established, and the Princeton detachment called in the services of the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Division, members of the serious crimes and forensic units from Penticton RCMP, and the BC Coroner.

The victim died from his burns and from wounds to his body that were not related to the fire, but were determined to be self-inflicted, said Parsons.

Parsons said the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department “was amazing” in both its response time and its effectiveness in extinguishing the car and grass fires.

The victim’s name is not being released, however Parsons said he is not from the Princeton area.

Related: Fatality appears to be involved in fire near Princeton Airport

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Just Posted

GoFundMe launched for Vernon preschool teacher

Lora Bensmiller diagnosed with multiple myeloma; friends, supporters begin campaign for expenses

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Supt. Shawna Baher introduces Coffee With A Cop program to North Okanagan communities

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

Man dies of burns and self-inflicted wounds in bizarre public death

The bizarre circumstances surrounding the death of a 30-year-old man near the… Continue reading

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Ignitions planned for Old Tom Creek wildfire near Olalla

117 BC Wildfire personnel and 15 pieces of heavy equipment are on site today (Friday).

Cooler temps helping with fight against wildfire near Keremeos

There are 44 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and air support when visibility allows

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

The order was issued at noon as a result of the ongoing Cool Creek wildfire

Most Read