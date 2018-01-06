Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

A man was taken into custody Friday after waving a pellet pistol that looked similar to a handgun.

At 1:44 pm, Jan. 5, the Kamloops RCMP responded to a call of a man inside the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society building at 125 Palm St.

This male was reported to be waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises, according to the RCMP.

The suspect was located a block away by police responding and was taken into custody without incident.

Kamloops Police Dog Services also attended and conducted a search for the handgun. A pellet pistol was located by the police dog Fargo.

The pistol is an exact replica of nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol and it was difficult for persons familiar with firearms to identify it as such, said the RCMP.

The suspect is facing a variety of charges and is being held for a bail hearing today in Kamloops.

