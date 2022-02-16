A B.C. Air Ambulance was dispatched to Salmon Arm Sunday, Feb. 13, shortly before 12 p.m., to pick up a man who was struck by a train. (File photo)

Man hit by train in Salmon Arm suffered extensive injuries, still in hospital

Canadian Pacific Police Service continuing investigation into the incident

A man sustained extensive injuries after being hit by a train in Salmon Arm on Sunday.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, the man was walking along the tracks around 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 13 when he saw a train coming and stepped off. However, the man was not clear of the train which is wider than the railway track.

West said the train sounded its horn multiple times but the man did not move further out of the way.

Police and BC Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident and the man was airlifted to a “major hospital in the Interior of B.C.” to receive care.

West said the Canadian Pacific Police Service is continuing the investigation into the incident.

He also issued the following public safety reminder: “Please keep well clear of all train tracks at controlled and uncontrolled crossings and do not walk on the tracks. It is dangerous to be on or near the rails.”

