Man in court for allegedly vandalizing former home of accused Penticton shooter

The man who allegedly vandalized the home of the ex-wife of the Penticton man accused of murdering four people made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with one count of mischief to property over $5,000. According to information from court documents, it is alleged that Steele threw a rock through the window of the home on, or about, June 22.

The alleged vandalism was brought up in court last week during during a scheduled appearance for John Brittain, the man accused of shooting and killing four Penticton people on April 15.

Details of the vandalism were not revealed, however, Brittain’s lawyer, Paul McMurray, mentioned the incident while arguing against a no-contact order between Brittain, who is in custody at Okanagan Correctional Centre, and his ex-wife.

“About two or three weeks ago Mrs. (Katherine) Brittain’s home was seriously vandalized with approximately $10,000 worth of damage that was done. There is an insurance claim pending and there is also a criminal charge pending and Mrs. Brittain has become even more emotionally fragile and isolated,” said McMurray during the court appearance last week.

Katherine Brittain lived in a home on Cornwall Drive, the same street where three of the people that her ex-husband is accused of shooting were killed.

