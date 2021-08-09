A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Bear scared away by bystanders

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsVanderhoof

Previous story
Weather stalls significant growth at White Rock Lake fire: BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Vernon evacuation alerts still in effect for Okanagan Landing areas

Just Posted

Water bombers assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire spotted near Tronson Road Aug. 8, 2021. (Sue Harnett - contributed)
Crews race rising mercury in White Rock Lake wildfire attack

Water quality advisories for Upper Fintry, Westshore, Killiney Beach water systems. (Kim Sievers/Wikimedia Commons photo)
Water quality advisories issued for evacuated North Westside communities

A spot-sized fire is being reported in the Trinity Valley. (B.C. WIldfire Service map)
New wildfire sparked north of Lumby

(Photo: Pixabay)
Morning Start: A man survived two atomic bombs