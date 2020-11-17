Man in pickup survives head on collision with semi near Revelstoke

RCMP said the man walked away from the incident on Nov. 14 along Highway 1

The RCMP said it’s miraculous that a man sustained non-life threatening injuries after colliding head-on with a semi truck over the weekend.

Early in the morning on Nov. 14, a pickup truck smashed into a semi truck in Three Valley Gap, approximately 20 km west of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

Police said it’s believed that the 1980s GMC pickup lost control on the icy roads and veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with the semi at low speeds.

A recent snow fall, coupled with warming and cooling temperatures resulted in the road surface becoming very icy, said police.

The pickup driver was released by paramedics from the scene and transported from the scene by a family member. The driver and co-driver of the semi truck were also uninjured and were transported into Revelstoke by the RCMP.

A tow truck was needed to remove both vehicles and neither were drive-able.

