A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after falling from a roof in Vernon shortly after 10 a.m., Feb. 4, 2020. (File photo)

Man in ‘serious condition’ after falling off roof in Vernon

The incident occurred at 10:11 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling off a roof in Vernon Tuesday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a call just after 10 a.m. of a person who had fallen from the roof of a building in the 3400 block of 21st Avenue.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Paramedics cared for one patient and transported them to hospital in serious condition,” said Sarah Morris with BCEHS media relations.

The man was 19 years old, according to the emergency dispatcher at the time of the call.

The incident came shortly after the start of a snowfall in the city.

No further information is currently available.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
