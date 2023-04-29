The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

IIO says police had received reports of man stabbing people prior to shooting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after police shot a man in Prince George.

The man, who was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” was shot by police April 26 around 9 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing people. The BC RCMP release adds a victim of the reported stabbing was also treated at hospital.

BC RCMP say officers found the reportedly armed suspect “who became aggressive.”

Police say the officers used a conducted energy weapon, then “an interaction occurred,” and officers shot the man. The release does not specify what the “interaction” was.

Now that the IIO is investigating, no further information will be released.

Prince George RCMP is conducting a subsequent investigation into the stabbing incident.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges Prince George teen was coerced into sex trade while in ministry care

READ MORE: Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week
Next story
Recluse Okanagan ultramarathoner the subject of best-selling book

Just Posted

Vernon’s Kalamalka Rotary Club gained more than $3,100 for its Starfish Backback program through the generosity of delegates at the SILGA convention in Vernon. (starfishpack.com photo)
Vernon charity benefits from SILGA generosity

Vernon’s Ethel Dover (second from right) celebrates her 103rd birthday on April 8 with fellow residents at the Orchard Valley Retirement Residence. (Contributed)
103 candles for vibrant Vernon senior

Dag Aabye near his bus on the side of SilverStar Mountain in 2018. (Brett Popplewell)
Recluse Okanagan ultramarathoner the subject of best-selling book

© Marc J Chalifoux Photography 2017
Support for live music in Vernon enhances quality of life