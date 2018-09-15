(Kamloops This Week)

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

  • Sep. 15, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • News

–– Michael Potestio, Kamloops This Week

A man is dead following a shootout with police near a rural property south of Rose Hill on Friday, investigators say.

Police said in a statement Friday night they were called to a report of a suspicious man near the top of Rose Hill at about 4:30 p.m.

“Police attended the location and there was a reported exchange of gunfire,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Police can confirm that a man has since been located deceased at the scene.”

No other officers or members of the public were injured, police said.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office, the civilian agency tasked with investigating violent or deadly incidents involving police, now has conduct of the investigation.

The police watchdog agency is expected to give a formal statement in Kamloops Saturday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding
Next story
Police raid of marijuana stand targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Just Posted

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

B.C.Hockey League play in Vernon Friday at Kal Tire Place

Lumby, Armstrong mayors in by acclamation

Kevin Acton and Chris Pieper given voter confidence to each serve fourth straight term

Vernon Mosaic River to be unveiled

Artist Gabrielle Strong wanted to created a community-centric piece that paid homage to the environment and history.

Vernon cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Lions thump Alouettes 32-14 for first road win of CFL season

B.C. picks up victory but loses QB Lulay to another injury

Enderby museum to host Photobooth Flashback fundraiser

Have you ever dreamed of travelling back in time? You’re in luck.

Museum Alive! open house: Bringing history to life in Vernon

The museum invites everyone to explore our collections; meet the staff and volunteers.

Most Read