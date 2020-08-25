Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Princeton residents got a surprise on a sunny August morning when they discovered a makeshift campsite, set up on the sidewalk outside the library on Vermilion Avenue.

The camp included an inflatable air mattress, plugged into an outdoor electrical outlet owned by the municipality. There were blankets, a chair, and personal items including a clock and toiletries.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said while the possessions could be seized, and a citation written for loitering, he believed that was not necessary.

“I did try to find the person,” said Coyne. “I’m sure this person needs help. It’s 40 degrees outside and he’s sleeping in front of the library.”

Coyne acknowledged Princeton has a homeless population, and is not unused to transients, but agreed this example is startling.

He noted there were maps and travel pamphlets among the camper’s possessions.

“Maybe this person needs help to move along. I am going to continue to try and find this person.”

The man eventually decamped, after speaking with the town’s by-law officer.

Coyne said he believes residents connected the man with support services in Penticton.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna man convicted of rape faces new allegations

Just Posted

Vernon pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Car fire closes Vernon road

Vehicle destroyed by flames en route to Silver Star

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Polson Park closed to Vernon traffic tomorrow

Work underway to rid popular park of standing water

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Man makes campsite on sidewalk in front of Princeton library

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

West Kelowna man convicted of rape faces new allegations

Jeremy Czechowski remains on bail as an appeal on his conviction is considered despite new charges

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Most Read