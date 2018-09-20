A semi remains under a hydro pole it had struck and sheered off after swerving into a man on a scooter on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous on Tuesday, Sept. 18. (RCMP photo)

Man on scooter injured after being struck by semi on Trans-Canada Highway

Sicamous resident suffers non-life-threatening injuries, charges pending for semi driver

A 56-year-old Sicamous man is recovering from leg injuries after a semi swerved into his scooter before knocking down a hydro pole.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports the collision occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18. He said a transport truck was travelling east along the Trans-Canada Highway through Sicamous when it swerved to the right for an unknown reason and struck the man who was travelling east on a scooter. The semi pushed the scooter into a concrete barrier before driving into a hydro pole, sheering the pole off in the process.

“This occurred right across from Joe Schmucks restaurant, right near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 97B,” said McNeil.

Related: UPDATE: Fatal collision closed Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Emergency services including ambulance, Eagle Valley Rescue Society and police responded, and air ambulance was called in to transport the scooter driver to hospital.

McNeil said the scooter driver was fortunate in that he suffered only non-life threatening injuries.

“He has some injuries to his leg and he’s at home resting…,” said McNeil, adding charges are being considered for the semi driver, a Surrey resident. “We’re still investigating it. We’re looking at potential charges of driving with undue care and attention.”

Related: Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway on Sept. 1

As a result of the collision, the highway was reduced to alternating traffic for several hours as emergency responders, BC Hydro and others tended to the scene.

“At 3:30 in the morning we had the hydro lines back up and traffic flowing in both directions,” said McNeil. “It was alternating traffic though, we never really had it closed entirely.”

BC Hydro reports 1,644 customers were without power as a result of the collision, and that power had been restored by Wednesday morning.

