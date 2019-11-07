Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Offences took place between December 2018 and September 2019

A man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges dating back to 2018 in Salmon Arm.

Derek Earl Keegan, born in 1985, is charged with possession of child pornography between Dec. 10, 2018 and Sept. 19, 2019 at or near Salmon Arm, as well as a charge of ‘transmit, make available, distribute, sell, advertise, import or export child pornography’ during the same period.

Keegan was charged on Sept. 20 of this year and pleaded guilty to both counts on Nov. 5.

On Jan. 7, 2020, a judicial case manager will determine his next court appearance.

Keegan is not in custody.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter