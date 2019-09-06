Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Things got heated at the basketball courts in Lumby when a 28-year-old Vernon man pulled a knife during a courtside argument, RCMP said.

Around 30 youths were playing ball when the man pulled the knife and uttered threats to the young players.

A North Okanagan RCMP officer was there within minutes and took the suspect into custody and “seized two knives from his possession,” Const. Kelly Brett said. “This is a relatively safe park and area for the youths to play in Lumby and the RCMP is commending the youths for vacating the area immediately when the alleged knife was produced.”

Upon further investigation, RCMP found the man had two outstanding warrants for previous weapon charges.

He remains in custody and is facing possible charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

READ MORE: Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

READ MORE: Neighbours get answers to ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release
Next story
City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Just Posted

Man pulls knife at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

Friends are reaching out on social media seeking community’s assistance

Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

Interior Health region has higher suicide rates than most of B.C.

Neighbours finally get answers about ‘mysterious’ truck fire in Vernon

Cube van blaze not suspicious: fire crews

Summer isn’t quite over for Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

Vernon Mountain Bikers can ride SilverStar for 2 more weekends

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts

Community receives Level 3 certification from Green Communities Committee

Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Cash for fake gold? Two Okanagan residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

‘Rotten egg’ smell permeates Penticton

A technician visited the area of Upper Columbia and Duncan at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Denean Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Most Read