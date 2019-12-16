Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

A young man has reportedly died at the temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday for an unconscious person at the camp.

An advanced care paramedic arrived at 2:55 a.m. and transported the patient to Kelowna General Hospital. The service said he was in critical condition.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

