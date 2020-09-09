Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

UPDATE: 1:18 p.m.
BC Ambulance is reportedly headed to Kelowna General Hospital with a man in critical condition.
RCMP are being asked to assist in traffic control in the Upper Mission area.
WorkSafeBC has been notified.
Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge neighbourhood in the Upper Mission following reports a man was injured on a constriction site.
A 20-year-old man reportedly was ejected from a roller packer vehicle, which may have run over his body.
The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m., Wednesday, at 5600-block of Edge Place.
Two BC Ambulance and multiple fire departments are on scene.
