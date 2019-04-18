Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

A man was seriously injured after driving the wrong way on Highway 17 and crashing into two other vehicles, according to the Surrey RCMP.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers noticed a Hyundai Accent driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 near 104th Avenue, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

The sedan, according to police, hit a transport truck which was merging onto Highway 17 from the Highway 1 off-ramp.

“The vehicle then continued to drive into oncoming traffic as it entered the Highway 1 off-ramp and collided with a Toyota Camry before coming to a stop,” police said.

The drivers of the Toyota and the Hyundai were both taken to hospital, Surrey RCMP said.

The driver of the Hyundai had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The transport truck driver was uninjured.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video of the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

