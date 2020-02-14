Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

Surrey RCMP seize weapons when officers arrest suspects in connection with a counterfeit currency ring on Jan. 23 in Surrey. (RCMP image)

The man who police shot in a Salmon Arm car wash in 2017 has been arrested in Surrey in connection with a counterfeit currency ring.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release on Feb. 14 stating that Kaymen Winter, 25, was among several suspects arrested Jan. 23 during a search warrant executed on a Surrey residence.

Surrey RCMP had received numerous reports stating that counterfeit U.S. currency had been used at various businesses in the Newton area, amounting to more than $5,000 USD, states the release.

During the investigation, police seized a further $12,000 in counterfeit US currency, $120 in counterfeit Canadian dollars, equipment that had been used to produce counterfeit currency, as well as numerous knives and replica firearms.

Kaymen Winter’s charges include: making counterfeit currency, possession of instruments used in making counterfeit currency, possession of counterfeit currency, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and three counts of possession of a forged document.

Following the Salmon Arm incident in 2017 which involved coin boxes at the car wash, Winter pleaded guilty to a charge of flight from a peace officer and was sentenced to two years in jail.

During his attempt to flee in a truck, Winter was struck in the head by a bullet.

In February 2018, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. investigated and concluded the officer was justified to shoot at the truck that was accelerating towards another officer.

Three other people were charged in connection with the counterfeit currency in Surrey: Tassie Winter, 25; Mitchell Coubrough, 32 and Terita Herbert, 33. According to the news release, Winter was alone in being charged with weapons offences.

“Counterfeit currency can be particularly harmful to small independent business owners,” said Cpl. David Amerlinck, Surrey RCMP. “The victims of this type of fraud often find themselves paying out of pocket for the financial losses. It’s affecting their business, but in many cases they are affected personally as well.”

Although charges have been laid, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



