Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

Emergency Response Unit called in from Kelowna

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

A man suffered serious injuries during an alleged standoff in Grand Forks that brought special response officers from Kelowna on Saturday (Aug. 12).

Grand Forks RCMP say that officers were looking into a possible stolen vehicle at a residence whe they encountered encountered a man who retreated back into the home.

Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.

Over several hours, multiple attempts were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon, police said. An officer shot the man.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene before paramedics transported the man to hospital.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, is investigating if police actions or inactions played a role in the injury.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. agency’s airborne migration sweep at Canadian border nets 124
Next story
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woes

Just Posted

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury