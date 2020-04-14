Photograph By NATHAN RITCHIE - Kamloops this Week

Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

The victim is in hospital in serious condition

  • Apr. 14, 2020 9:37 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

One man is in hospital and three men are in custody after a shooting in North Kamloops early Tuesday morning.

Investigators were called to the area of Tranquille Road and Yew Street at about 4:20 a.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Three men were found in the area and arrested.

Police had the 400-block of Tranquille Road cordoned off for a few hours as they gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Okanagan woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries
Next story
Okanagan Pet Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Dancing with the Vernon Stars sidelined due to COVID-19

North Okanagan Hospice Society fundraiser on hold

UPDATE: Vernon woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

Blaze claims child’s belongings, friends pitch in to support

Get Outdoors! Who’s who in the Okanagan Owl world

An in-depth look into owl species spotted in Vernon, Silver Star and beyond

COVID-19: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band chime in for hospital workers

Trumpet band performs Easter Sunday show for shift change at VJH while practising social distancing

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

Okanagan Pet Expo cancelled due to COVID-19

The expo was set to debut in Kelowna on June 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Curling Club

Man shot in North Kamloops, three in custody

The victim is in hospital in serious condition

COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Shuswap provides hopeful news

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Kelowna hospital patient claims he was discharged too early due to COVID-19

Interior Health stated it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

Most Read