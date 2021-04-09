Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night while sitting in a car in Vancouver’s Marpole district.

The vehicle was parked near Yew Street and Marine Drive shortly before 9 p.m. when someone fired at him.

The man drove to 70th Avenue and asked a stranger to call 911. Once first responders arrived on-scene, he was rushed to hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

Investigators don’t believe there is a risk to the public, said Cpl. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.

No arrests have been made, she said.

MORE: Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ShootingVancouver police