Emergency crews were called out Thursday night to the CIBC bank at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road for a fatal shooting. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Man shot to death while using Lower Mainland ATM

Police believe incident on Thursday night to be targeted

A man was fatally shot inside a bank in Abbotsford, Thursday night,

Police responded to a call of shots fired, about 6:45 p.m., at the CIBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

According to Sgt. Judy Bird, when police arrived the victim was already dead.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation. However, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” said Bird.

ORIGINAL:

Shattered glass surrounded the body of a man who was shot dead inside an Abbotsford bank, Thursday night.

The bank was closed at the time of the incident.

Investigators are on the scene and the area is cordoned off. No further details have been released at this time.

The Abbotsford Police major crime Unit is transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information should call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

This is the second Abbotsford-related shooting death in two weeks. Varinderpal Gill, 19, of Abbotsford was killed Oct. 3 after he was shot while in a vehicle in The Junction Mall parking lot in Mission.

More to come …

RELATED: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim

RELATED: Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

 

John Morrow photo

Previous story
Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Just Posted

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Certificate of Appreciation awarded following summer work in locating body of missing Vernon man

Vernon peer support group praised

Canadian Mental Health Association praises work of volunteers in group

Fulton pins Panthers 7-0

Interior Junior Varsity Football League play

Sweet meets seductive for Vernon’s final Rocky Horror Show

Big Apple Productions’ The Rocky Horror Show is at O’Keefe Ranch Oct. 18-27

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Vernon RCMP requests help to find missing Vernon man

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Man shot to death while using Lower Mainland ATM

Police believe incident on Thursday night to be targeted

Jets score 3 late goals to beat Canucks 4-1

Winnipeg ends three-game Vancouver win streak

Okanagan water conference builds connections

Experts gathered to discuss water and fisherie sustainability objectives

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Canada not sending anyone to Saudi business summit

Sources insist Ottawa never intended to dispatch a delegation this time around

VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

According to the IIO, a court is ordering Vancouver police to co-operate with an investigation into a fatal shooting

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

Most Read