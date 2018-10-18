Man shot to death while using Lower Mainland ATM

Police believe incident on Thursday night to be targeted

Emergency crews were called out Thursday night to the CIBC bank at South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road for a fatal shooting. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A man was fatally shot inside a bank in Abbotsford, Thursday night,

Police responded to a call of shots fired, about 6:45 p.m., at the CIBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road.

According to Sgt. Judy Bird, when police arrived the victim was already dead.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation. However, the initial indications suggest this appears to be a targeted incident,” said Bird.

ORIGINAL:

Shattered glass surrounded the body of a man who was shot dead inside an Abbotsford bank, Thursday night.

The bank was closed at the time of the incident.

Investigators are on the scene and the area is cordoned off. No further details have been released at this time.

The Abbotsford Police major crime Unit is transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information should call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

This is the second Abbotsford-related shooting death in two weeks. Varinderpal Gill, 19, of Abbotsford was killed Oct. 3 after he was shot while in a vehicle in The Junction Mall parking lot in Mission.

More to come …

RELATED: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim

RELATED: Cops had told murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’