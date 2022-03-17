Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)

Man sought after allegedly pulling knife on Vernon employee

RCMP called to Anderson Way business after nighttime incident

RCMP are on the hunt for a man who allegedly pulled a knife on a store employee.

Police were called to a business in the 5000-block of Anderson Way Tuesday, March 15 shortly after 10 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

“A man who was banned from entering the store was asked to leave and was followed out of the building by staff,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Once outside, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened one of the employees. He then fled prior to the arrival of officers who were not able to locate him.”

The suspect has been identified RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Arrest made following alleged Cherryville theft that turned violent

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. ministers tout $633M to address homelessness day after data shows thousands unhoused
Next story
Man facing numerous charges after police manhunt in Kelowna

Just Posted

A driver is caught speeding along Highway 97 near the Army Camp over the Labour Day long weekend. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Suicidal person saved by Vernon police

A car crashed into an industrial garbage bin on Pleasant Valley Road Thursday night. (Danni Van der Molen photo)
Crash crumples car near Vernon

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)
Man sought after allegedly pulling knife on Vernon employee

Crystal Head, of Vernon, was Interior Health's first nurse prescriber. (Photo submitted)
Vernon nurses among the first to tackle ‘toxic drug crisis’