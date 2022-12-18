The victim is known to police. File photo The victim is known to police. File photo

Man stabbed in Penticton parking lot

Victim is expected to recover and police seek witnesses

A man is recovering in hospital following a stabbing in the parking lot of a business in the 300-block of Martin Street in Penticton.

The incident occurred Dec. 17 at 5:11 p.m., according to a Penticton RCMP release.

According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male, who stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

Upon police attendance, containment was set up around the area and a Police Service Dog track was unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

The 61-year old victim, who is known to police, was taken to the hospital for treatment prior to the arrival of Emergency Health Services.

The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries.

Police believed this is a targeted attack and that there is no further risk to the greater public.

Police are continuing to canvass local businesses for video of the area.

“We don’t believe there is any risk to the general public and that this is an isolated incident. Our officers spent the night investigating, and will continue to gather evidence.” said Cpl. Mike Field of the Penticton RCMP. “As this incident took place in a busy area with many businesses, we are asking anyone who might have seen anything that would further the investigation to please contact the Penticton RCMP.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

