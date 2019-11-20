Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a poppy donation box theft. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Penticton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a poppy box thief.

According to a release, a man walked into the Penticton Safeway on Nov. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and stole a poppy box containing donations.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating death of man following attempted arrest

The man took off with the box while it was temporarily unattended to.

Penticton RCMP obtained video surveillance of the suspect and are hoping the public may be able to help identify him.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

If you have information on this case, contact Cst. Ritcey of the Penticton RCMP, 250- 492-4300, and quote file 2019-19786 or Crime Stoppers 1-800- 222-8477.

Previous story
Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial
Next story
Pedestrian struck in downtown Vernon

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck in downtown Vernon

Firefighters, ambulance and RCMP responding to incident

New attainable homes for Enderby seniors and veterans

Habitat for Humanity and Enderby Legion team up to provide attainable housing, office space

Vernon’s Together for Christmas group gathering donations for annual dinner

Together for Christmas has brought people together on Christmas Day for 11 years

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns and SilverStar team up for Peak Pride in Vernon

Okanagan College students to host small press book fair in Vernon

Local novelist Laisha Rosnau among the featured writers and publishers in attendance

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

B.C. won’t appeal decision protecting ICBC court experts

Change to evidence rules next to save money, David Eby says

Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The man was sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2016

Representing himself, Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

Penticton makes Maclean’s list of most dangerous Canadian cities again

City of Penticton was ranked 16th in 2018, and now ranks 19th in 2019

Most Read