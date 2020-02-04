Man surrenders weapon after armed standoff in Kamloops

The incident took place over the weekend on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties received a report about a 46-year-old man who was threatening to use a gun.

-Kamloops this Week

An RCMP emergency response team was called into action on Saturday after a man allegedly threatened a shooting on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve.

“Because the man was alone in his residence and was known to have firearms, ERT [emergency response team] was deployed to the area,” she said.

“When officers arrived on scene, the man refused to come out of his home.”

Shelkie said the man came out after speaking with a police negotiator. He was taken to hospital for assessment and Mounties seized a firearm.

