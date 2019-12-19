A semi truck crashed into the ditch alongside the Trans-Canada Highway near Bernie Road on Dec. 18. The passenger in the sleeper berth was trapped for six hours. (Sicamous RCMP Photo)

Man trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

A commercial truck driver was trapped in the sleeper of his rig for six hours as emergency crews worked to free him following an accident on Dec. 18.

Shortly after 6 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision, one kilometre west of Bernie Road on a three-lane section of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP report the eastbound semi truck crossed the centre line of the highway, struck the concrete barriers on the far side and smashed through a power pole before going over a steep embankment.

Two men were in the truck which came to rest on its roof at the bottom of the embankment. The driver, a 23-year-old Ontario man, suffered minor injuries and was able to free himself from the wreck; the second man was in the truck’s sleeper berth at the time of the crash and was pinned inside.

Read more: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

Read more: Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

BC Hydro arrived to cut the power which left Sicamous in the dark for much of the day, but made the area safe for emergency crews. Eagle Valley Rescue Society was called to try to extract the man trapped in the sleeper but they had to call in the assistance of a crane. The trapped man was freed from the wreckage shortly after noon and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A BC Ambulance Service helicopter landed in the area of the crash but both the driver and the passenger were taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Sgt. McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said there had been no fresh precipitation and the road was plowed at the time of the accident.

McNeil added a note of thanks to the Eagle Valley Rescue Society volunteers for getting the injured passenger out of the truck, and also to the Sicamous Tim Hortons, which provided coffee and food for the first responders on the scene.

The right-hand westbound lane of the highway is expected to be closed for part of the day on Dec. 19 as the crashed vehicle is recovered.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today
Next story
BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Just Posted

South Korean ski team has $20,000 of gear stolen in Vernon

Vernon RCMP seeking tips from Dec. 2 incident

Tennis Canada junior development program a smashing success

Vernon Tennis Association partnered with Predator Ridge for three-month program

Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says its “almost too late” to travel today

Pups steal hearts at Vernon Vipers game

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society drops the puck at Kal Tire Place

Vernon seniors get makeovers along with their Christmas gifts

London Drugs staff visited Good Samaritan Heron Grove for their annual Stockings for Seniors program

BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Princeton baker builds giant gingerbread house

It looks good enough to eat and almost big enough to sit… Continue reading

Man trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

24 licensed products initially, says Liquor Distribution Branch

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

It’s getting tougher in Salmon Arm to be a person with no housing

Frigid temperatures, no warm place to go, colder attitudes taking their toll, say couple

Most Read